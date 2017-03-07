Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard got into a heated debate on the court Monday night … leading to a wide-open Stephen Curry three-pointer.

Schroder was subsequently benched by Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer, something the point guard disagreed with.

The 23-year-old ended up playing just 3:19 of the second half, in a 119-111 loss to the visiting Warriors.

Per the AJC: