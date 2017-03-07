Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard got into a heated debate on the court Monday night … leading to a wide-open Stephen Curry three-pointer.
This can't happen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/438xxXxvzy
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2017
Schroder was subsequently benched by Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer, something the point guard disagreed with.
The 23-year-old ended up playing just 3:19 of the second half, in a 119-111 loss to the visiting Warriors.
Per the AJC:
Budenholzer made his example of Schroder despite the point guard’s 23 first-half points, including 19 in the first quarter, which had the Hawks up by as many as 15 points.
“Just us staying together is the bigger point,” Budenholzer said of his decision. “We’ve got to stay together and find a way to move on to the next play. Those things are important.”
“I don’t really know,” Schroder said when asked why he was benched. “I know the 3 from Steph Curry when me and Dwight was arguing was part of it. That can’t happen. I don’t understand coach’s decision. I want to be on the court. Maybe I’m too competitive. I’m just trying to be competitive and win games.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus