Dennis Schroder: Dwight Howard Plays Hard ‘Like 4 Games Each Year’

by March 16, 2018
Hawks guard Dennis Schroder says Dwight Howard only plays hard against his former teams.

After the Hawks’ 117-129 loss to Charlotte on Thursday, Schroder added, “But that’s like four games each year.”

“He plays always great against his former team. Credit to him too, but that’s like four games each year, you know? Houston, L.A., us.

“I think he’s always giving his best there, but the others games he [shrugs].”

