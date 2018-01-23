Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr has accepted an invitation to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

According to B-R, the 6-3 Smith has thrown down 25 dunks this season—second-most among rookie guards.

