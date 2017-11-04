Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose will remain on a strict 28-31 minute restriction throughout the 2017-18 regular season.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Tyronn Lue, Cavs trainer Steve Spiro and Rose’s agent BJ Armstrong designed the minutes restriction to help keep Rose healthy for a deep playoff run.

“A minute restriction, there’s nothing I can do about that. But with me having all these injuries in my past, I’m kind of used to it.

“But whatever the team sees and the staff sees and they want me to do, that’s what I’m going to cooperate with and just go about it the right way.”

The Cavs arrived at the 28-to-31-minute range for Rose after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, athletic trainer Steve Spiro and Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, came up with a long-term plan that they hope will keep Rose’s body fresh for Cleveland’s playoff run.

“Knowing that I never played in June, just trying to be cautious with everything around the board,” Rose told ESPN.