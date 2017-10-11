Derrick Rose inked a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cavs, and is confident that a large payday awaits him next summer.

D-Rose says he’s betting on himself, and is ready to “reintroduce” himself to the NBA.

Per ESPN:

Derrick Rose with a great quote about his $2.1 million salary this season in Cleveland: “I get a chance to reintroduce myself back to the league. I get to bet on myself. That was one of the reasons I came here, I get to bet on myself. And I’m from Chicago, I’ve got that hustling side; it’s in me, man. Next time you’ve got to pay me, you’ve got to pay me double, so it’s fine with me.”

The 2011 MVP has impressed his new teammates and coaches so far, and the Cavs are counting on him to carry his strong play into the regular season.

Per Cleveland.com:

Rust and chemistry issues were everywhere in Cleveland’s 108-94 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, which dropped the Cavs to 0-4 this preseason. Perhaps the brightest spot for the Cavs was Rose, who was electric with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes. He zoomed past defenders and into the lane for much of the evening, but even he has some kinks to work out as he tries to understand what it means to be a point guard on James’ team. Namely, [LeBron] James spent many possessions dribbling the ball up the court, with Rose setting up in the corner. That’s not Rose’s game. “My 3-ball is looking nice right now,” said Rose, who made one deep shot in two tries. “Whatever the game tell me to do, that’s what I’m going to do. If they want me to sit in the corner, sit somewhere and just sit up and shoot. If that’s what they want me to do, that’s what I’m going to do. If they want me to attack and penetrate like I normally do, that’s fine. I’m just trying to make the game not only easy for myself but easy for the team.”

