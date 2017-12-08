After suffering what was originally reported as “continuing discomfort in his left ankle,” Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose revealed that he has a bone spur.

Rose, who rejoined the Cavs on Monday, acknowledged that a procedure may be necessary “if his rehab does not take.” From ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Derrick Rose, speaking to the media for the first time since his return to the Cavs, revealed he has a bone spur in his left ankle and acknowledged that a procedure may be necessary if his rehab does not take. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 8, 2017

