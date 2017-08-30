Derrick Rose believes that he’s still an elite NBA player, and looks forward to silencing his critics in Cleveland next season.

In AP interview, Derrick Rose talks about a new start with LeBron. https://t.co/kzwfynhscB pic.twitter.com/WOcEoZuvyL — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 29, 2017

The former MVP inked a one-year deal with the Cavs this summer, having endured the “craziest” year in New York.

Rose, 28, is coming off another knee surgery and eager to make his mark with the Cavs.

Per the AP:

Rose is past his latest surgery, one that repaired his meniscus and, probably mercifully, ended his season with the Knicks. He isn’t worried about how the now-tenuous trade between Boston and Cleveland with the principals being star point guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas works out; Rose is willing to play with either one. Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said when signing the 6-foot-2 Rose that he would be a good fit. Altman added he knew Rose could have signed with a number of teams, but he signed with Cleveland because of “his specific mindset, goals and total focus and commitment to winning.” Rose knows people doubt whether he can still play. He doesn’t share those doubts. And though he won’t say so, he wouldn’t mind proving some wrong. “When I get on a good team and I’m still hooping the same way, what are you going to say then?” Rose said. “The only thing that you’ll can say is that I can still play.”

Related

Cavs: Derrick Rose ‘Will Be a Great Off-the-Bench Backup Point Guard’