Derrick Rose says that he could return to the court during the Cavaliers‘ current road trip.

Following practice on Friday, Rose said that he’s now pain-free and has been working out daily with Cleveland’s staff.

New story: Derrick Rose says "there's a chance" he returns on the Cavs' current road trip; Ty Lue says Rose will split time with Wade when he ultimately gets back https://t.co/oKrAi1gEvr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2018

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Out of the lineup for nearly two months with a left ankle injury, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose said Friday “there’s a chance” he will return to action during his team’s current five-game road trip.

RELATED:

Derrick Rose Says He’s ‘The Total Opposite’ Of Being Depressed