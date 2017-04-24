Derrick Rose is catching up on some NBA Playoff action, and on Sunday, he was in Chicago for Game 4 of the Celtics-Bulls series.
The Windy City gave the former MVP a rousing ovation when he was shown on the jumbotron.
Crowd at the United Center cheering on Derrick Rose!#SeeRed x #DerrickRosehttps://t.co/DWsCpck3OA pic.twitter.com/iLHoU3yD8R
Rose, a free agent this summer, says he’ll be healthy by the start of the 2017-’18 campaign.
Per the Chicago Tribune:
“If I was by myself, it might be a little bit weird. But I’m with him,” Rose said, pointing to (his son) P.J. “He makes it a lot easier. I look at it all that happened in the past. The memories will always be there. My heart is still here when I visit. I just love basketball, so I had to watch.”
“I just wanted to show him a good time. That was it,” Rose said. “It seemed like a good series and I just wanted to be around a playoff atmosphere.”
Where Rose will be playing is another story. He’s an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after the Bulls traded him to the Knicks for Robin Lopez and Jerian Grant last June. The Knicks missed the playoffs and Rose averaged 18 points in 64 games.
“It’s good,” Rose said of his knee. “Right now, I’m doing rehab. It’s going to take time. I’ll be back before the season starts. So I’m not worried about that.”
