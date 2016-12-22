The New York Knicks (15-13) are above .500 this deep into the season for the first time since 2012-13, and Derrick Rose says the team’s bandwagon will soon be full again.

Rose knows fans will start to believe once this squad returns to the Playoffs.



Derrick Rose believes this team will "bring back" Knicks fans who "gave up on the team" during lean years. https://t.co/F0SMHmWI67 — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) December 22, 2016

The 28-year-old thinks the Knicks would be a “dangerous” squad in the postseason.

Per Newsday:



“I just want to win here,” Rose said after practice Wednesday. “Winning is everything here, I think not only for myself but for the franchise, for the city. “It’s good that I know we’re going to get to the point where we’re going to bring some Knick fans back to us. Like the fans who gave up on the team probably a while ago just off the direction the team was going, we’re going to bring them back.” “Everybody wants to get to the playoffs,” Carmelo Anthony said. “But with this team and the talent that we have, we have the opportunity to do something special, and solidify ourself as one of the top seeds in the East. But we have to work on some things and get better.”

Related

Derrick Rose Hasn’t Discussed Extension With the Knicks