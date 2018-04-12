Derrick Rose Hoping to Re-Sign With Timberwolves

Derrick Rose “would love to be back” in Minnesota next season.

The Timberwolves took a chance on the former MVP last month, and he helped them earn a postseason berth.

Rose, 29, says he is “far away from being done.”

Per the Pioneer Press:

“He’s huge for us. But he’s one of the guys that insists on playing hard, as well,” Jimmy Butler said. “He’s always working on his game. You see what he’s done in this league, and he can still do that at any point and time. He’s just a helluva player. And the crazy thing is, he’s so unselfish. Whatever you ask him to do — guard this guy, guard that guy, get a stop, get a bucket, get somebody else a bucket — he’s capable of doing that.”

Butler said the Timberwolves were “definitely going to need” Rose down the stretch run of this season, but what about next year? Rose will be a free agent again this offseason, and the door seems to be open to a return to Minnesota.

“I would love to be back,” Rose said. “Do I want to play again next year? Yeah. I think I’m far away from being done, but it’s not up to me to take a chance on myself. I’m fully invested in myself; it’s up to the organization, the front office and the coaching staff to see that I’ve still got a lot left.”

After Minnesota’s victory over Memphis on Monday, in which Rose played 22 minutes — the most he’s played since joining the Timberwolves — [Tom] Thibodeau praised Rose’s instincts and said everyone is “just seeing the tip” of what he can do in what’s been a “lost year” as Rose battled with injuries and personal issues.

“He’s super talented,” Thibodeau said. “And that’s why we picked him up. He’s played very well for us.”