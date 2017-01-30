Derrick Rose has sat out a handful of games this season, but given his recent struggles with health, the 28-year-old says he feels like a rookie all over again.

Rose’s knees have held up so far, though he’s been sidelined with back spams and is currently dealing with with an ankle sprain.

You can't blame Derrick Rose for this Bulls implosion https://t.co/YMaT62BEYV via @nypostsports — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 30, 2017

The former MVP says he’s being extra-cautious with his body.

Per the NY Post: