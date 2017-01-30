Derrick Rose has sat out a handful of games this season, but given his recent struggles with health, the 28-year-old says he feels like a rookie all over again.
Rose’s knees have held up so far, though he’s been sidelined with back spams and is currently dealing with with an ankle sprain.
You can't blame Derrick Rose for this Bulls implosion https://t.co/YMaT62BEYV via @nypostsports
— Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 30, 2017
The former MVP says he’s being extra-cautious with his body.
Per the NY Post:
“I love how healthy I’ve been this year,“ Rose said. “I feel like a rookie.“
He’s in a walking boot and missed his sixth game Sunday. He probably will be out for Washington Tuesday and the Nets Wednesday.
“When I step on the court, I want to be 100 percent,“ Rose said. “If not, that’s when things go the other way and you pull something. I want to be 100 percent. I just have to take my time and listen to my body.“ […] Regarding his walking boot, Rose said: “I need to get out of it quick. That [affects] the hip, getting out of alignment a bit. As soon as I stop walking with a limp, I’ll be ready to get out of it.“
Commentscomments powered by Disqus