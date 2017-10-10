Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose disputed the notion that he refused to recruit players when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.

In 2010, Rose said he made a video for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, hinting that Chicago’s front office hung him out to dry (starting at 1:27):

Rose: “People always said I didn’t recruit. I tried to recruit. I put out the video. But it wasn’t for me to say that [I was recruiting].

 

“I felt like the organization was supposed to say that, and they didn’t.”

 

What did you do?

 

Rose: “I put out a video for them—to [Wade], Chris Bosh and LeBron.”

 

And the organization didn’t send it?

 

Rose: “[The organization] sent it, but I don’t know if they actually really looked at it or played the video. But I made a video.

 

“But at time, it wasn’t for me to say that.”

 

Why is this only coming out now?

 

Rose: “I just wanted to see who had my back.”

