A disappointing first year in New York has come to a close for Derrick Rose.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Rose suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and will miss the Knicks’ remaining six games.

New York's Derrick Rose has suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and will miss remainder of the season, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 2, 2017

Including today’s match-up with Boston, Rose had missed three straight games, following a pair of 20-plus point outings against the Spurs and Pistons.

An unrestricted free agent-to-be, Rose’s injury could have a severe impact on his market value over the offseason.

According to a follow-up report from Woj, Rose’s recovery timetable is 6-to-8 weeks.