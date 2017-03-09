Free agency has been on Derrick Rose’s mind for a while now, and the Bucks will be one of the teams he’ll consider this summer.

Milwaukee “is like home,” says the Chicago native.

The 28-year-old former MVP is a big fan of Bucks head coach Jason Kidd:

“Of course this is like home,” Rose told The Post before the Knicks 104-93 loss to the Bucks Wednesday. “Only an hour-thirty away. Easy for [family] to come but they usually don’t come.” Rose, who racked up 26 points on 13-of-16 shooting in a bonanza performance from mid-range, never has been a free agent and said he isn’t sure how the process will go but acknowledged Milwaukee is a good spot. His family and 4-year-old son all live in Chicago. Kidd was a beast for the Nets when Rose was in high school. […] “I watched him even in college — my family is a basketball family,” Rose said. “We’re all basketball heads.”

