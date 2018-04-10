Derrick Rose: Tom Thibodeau Didn’t Compliment Me on MVP Award

by April 10, 2018
4,160
derrick rose tom thibodeau mvp

After getting a rare compliment from Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose said he would “cherish” the moment.

After the Wolves’ 94-113 win over Memphis on Monday, Rose told reporters, “It’s crazy to hear him say that. […] I ain’t get no compliment after I won MVP” (starting at 0:31):

Thibs said we’re just seeing the tip of what you’re capable of. How close do you feel you are to being at your best?

Rose: “Who knows. It’s crazy to hear him say that. I believe in myself. I know that because I know how much I put into everything.

“But to hear him say that… this is the same guy, I ain’t get no compliment after I won MVP my third year.

“So to hear him say that, it means a lot. It’s something I’m going to cherish because I know the type of person he is.”

