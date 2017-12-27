As he endures yet another lengthy rehab, Derrick Rose claims that he’s “the total opposite” of being depressed.

In an interview with The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Rose said he struggled when he “put myself into a shell” 3-4 years ago but has since learned from his mistakes.

“You don’t have to worry about me. I’m not depressed. I’m good. A lot of people think I’m depressed because of what I’m going through. It’s the total opposite,” @drose to @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/MpbF9AmHEP #nba #bulls #cavs — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 27, 2017

“Be patient. I’m good. I’m just taking my time. You don’t have to worry about me. I’m not depressed. I’m good. “A lot of people think I’m depressed because of what I’m going through. It’s the total opposite. I learned from my mistakes three or four years ago when I put myself into a shell. “And now that I am in this position, it’s only right that I learn from the best. I’m staying with my team, staying with my family, communicating and just being open.”

RELATED:

Derrick Rose on adidas Deal: ‘I Don’t Care About No F—ing Money’