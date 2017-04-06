The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that point guard Derrick Rose underwent “uncomplicated” left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Rose is expected to get back on the court in 3-6 weeks.

This is Bulls team physician. Cole has performed all of Rose's knee surgeries. https://t.co/S827cQPYMO — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 5, 2017

The 28-year-old will be a free agent for this first time in his career this summer.

