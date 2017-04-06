The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that point guard Derrick Rose underwent “uncomplicated” left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Rose is expected to get back on the court in 3-6 weeks.
The 28-year-old will be a free agent for this first time in his career this summer.
Per the NY Post:
Rose finished with 64 games played, falling short of last season’s number (65) and making his return that much more unlikely.
“We haven’t discussed that,” (head coach Jeff) Hornacek said. “Derrick did a lot of good things for us this year, with the way he can break down the defense. As the season went on, he got more comfortable with the offense. It’s unfortunate he has to have another surgery. I’m sure he’ll come back strong from it. He worked hard last year in the summer to get his body in good shape. I’m sure he’ll do that again. We’ll take a look at it and see if we can bring him back.”
Rose’s surgery could deter a lot of teams from offering him big money, perhaps leaving the Knicks in the mix for a bargain-basement deal despite his distaste for the triangle. Hornacek said the amount of triangle used could depend on whom they draft or pick up in the offseason.
