The New York Knicks are an abhorrent defensive team, and Derrick Rose is imploring his head coach to scream about locking down the opposition.

Jeff Hornacek needs to get in his squad’s face about playing D, says Rose.



Hey, coach! Derrick Rose had a message for Jeff Hornacek after @nyknicks practice today about the D https://t.co/5BgmLr4zdF – @SBondyNYDN pic.twitter.com/vXuI9A5BPp — Andy Clayton (@aclayton33) January 14, 2017

The 18-23 Knicks were allowing 108.1 points a night heading into Sunday’s 116-101 road loss to the Toronto Raptors.

