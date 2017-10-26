Derrick Rose says he has a freedom on the court in Cleveland that was sorely lacking in New York.

Enjoying "freedom" with the Cavaliers, Derrick Rose takes a dig at the Knicks https://t.co/sVztIpei7L — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 26, 2017

The 29-year-old former MVP chafed at playing in the triangle offense for the Knicks last season.

“I get to do whatever I want,” Rose said about playing with the Cavs.

Per the NY Post: