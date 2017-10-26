Derrick Rose says he has a freedom on the court in Cleveland that was sorely lacking in New York.
The 29-year-old former MVP chafed at playing in the triangle offense for the Knicks last season.
“I get to do whatever I want,” Rose said about playing with the Cavs.
“[With the Cavaliers], I get to do whatever I want,” Rose said, before his team’s 112-107 loss to the Nets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center, though he sat with a sprained left ankle. “In New York, I couldn’t. It was just simple. That’s why I made the transition.”
Under head coach Tyronn Lue, the Cavaliers’ system caters far better to Rose’s strengths.
“There wasn’t no freedom [with the Knicks],” Rose told The Post. “Here I got freedom.”
“Coach Lue and the team have been doing a great job of letting me play the way that I want to play. So I can’t complain at all.”
