Just like his former teammates Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton is getting his No. 32 jersey raised to the rafters of the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The Pistons announced on Friday that Hamilton’s digits will be retired during a halftime ceremony on February 26.

A three-time All-Star during his tenure with Detroit, Hamilton was a key starter on the 2004 championship team that also reached the Eastern Conference finals six consecutive years.