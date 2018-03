On March 24, 2017, 20-year-old Devin Booker dropped 70 POINTS in a 120-130 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden.

Booker became the sixth and youngest player in NBA history to reach 70 in a single game (the others are Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson, and Kobe Bryant).

The Suns guard poured in 53 in the second half alone. Peep the insane highlights above.

RELATED

Devin Booker Breaks All-Time NBA Three-Point Contest Record