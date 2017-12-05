Led by Devin Booker‘s season-high 46 points Monday night, the Phoenix Suns left Philly with a 115-101 victory against the Sixers.

In a battle of 21-year-old studs, Booker outplayed Ben Simmons, who has the flu.

Booker made 11 of 17 shots in the second half for 32 points.

Per the AP:

“I know there’s more things I have to work on,” Booker said. “Turn around this franchise, start to get wins and make the playoffs. Whatever I have to do to do that, I’m with it.”

His three 3s in the fourth helped the Suns put away an on-the-rise Sixers team that played one of their worst games of the season. Booker made 5 of 8 3s.

“Devin had quite a night,” 76ers center Joel Embiid said. “We took them lightly and we paid for it.”