Devin Booker: ‘I’m Done With Not Making the Playoffs’

Suns guard Devin Booker says this is “probably the last year” he’ll be watching the NBA playoffs instead of playing in them.

Devin Booker: "I watch the highlights of (Charles) Barkley and (Steve) Nash and how alive the arena was. One of my goals is to get it back that way.” https://t.co/oZdjG0XJsR — azcentral sports (@azcsports) April 11, 2018

Phoenix just wrapped up a League-worst 21-61 season, and Booker vows to turn things around in 2018-19.

The Suns are expected to offer their 21-year-old rising star a five-year, $156 million contract extension this summer.

Per AZ Republic: