There was some pushing and shoving Wednesday night between the Grizzlies and Suns, and Devin Booker took exception to Troy Daniels yapping at him.

Troy Daniels inspiring Booker to drop 50 on em next time smh pic.twitter.com/yRo4xsdmgy — Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) February 9, 2017

Booker threw shade at Daniels and his circuitous route to NBA stability.

Devin Booker on Troy Daniels (the two had some trash talking going) "He been on 5 teams in 3 years..he has the nerves to talk trash to me" pic.twitter.com/TkDxJUemoF — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) February 9, 2017

Following the scuffle, Daniels, Suns rookies Tyler Ulis and Marquese Chriss were all ejected.

