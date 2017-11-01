Devin Booker and D’Angelo Russell put on a show Tuesday night in Brooklyn, with Booker’s visiting Suns walking away with a 122-114 victory against the Nets.
Russell finished with 33 points, and Booker poured in 32 points.
BK roared back from an 18-point third quarter deficit, but could not hang on to their lead in the final stanza.
Per the AP:
The Nets added another spurt to lead in the fourth quarter, but behind 32 points from Booker and a stellar final period by T.J. Warren, the Suns rallied to beat Brooklyn 122-114 on Tuesday night.
“We called a timeout and we came together,” Booker said. “Our problem last year, when teams used to go on a run, it used to be a domino effect. We used to get down on each other, start arguing.”
D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Hollis-Jefferson had 21 for the Nets, who’ve lost three straight after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday at home.
