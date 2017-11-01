Devin Booker and D’Angelo Russell put on a show Tuesday night in Brooklyn, with Booker’s visiting Suns walking away with a 122-114 victory against the Nets.

Russell finished with 33 points, and Booker poured in 32 points.

BK roared back from an 18-point third quarter deficit, but could not hang on to their lead in the final stanza.

