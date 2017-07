Free-agent big man Dewayne Dedmon has reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $14 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, per Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Spurs free agent Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017

The deal includes a player option in the second season.

Dedmon had a significant role on the Spurs last year, averaging 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

