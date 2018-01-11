Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is expected to miss the remainder of the season and undergo surgery on his left ankle, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

Sources: Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle. Waiters has received second opinions in Los Angeles to finalize decision, league sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2018

ESPN reports that the surgery is expected in the next two weeks and that recovery should take between four and six months.

Waiters, who had been playing through the pain after suffering the injury at the end of last season, re-aggravated it in late December. He has not played since. He also missed the final 13 games of 2016-17. In 30 games this year, Waiters was averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists in 31 minutes of action.