During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Heat guard Dion Waiters said Miami doesn’t have a need for incoming rookie Lonzo Ball.

When asked about potential favorable landing spots for incoming Ball, Waiters replied, “Nah, not Miami.” Starting at 1:25:

“We got The Dragon. We got Tyler Johnson. We got a bunch of dogs in Miami. “You got to be a dog to come over there.”

Waiters went on to way that he respects everything Lonzo is doing with Big Baller Brand, and offered the sound advice of continuing to work hard on his craft.

RELATED:

Dion Waiters To Kevin Durant: ‘You Didn’t Wanna See Us, Kev!’