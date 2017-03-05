Despite playing in just 35 games and averaging 13.5 points per game, 38-year-old Dirk Nowitzki has no intention of hanging ’em up at the end of this season.

Nowitzki joined ESPN’s TureHoop Conversations podcast with Marc Stein and said that he will play out the remainder of his two-year deal that he signed last summer “unless something drastic changes.”

More from ESPN:

“…Unless something drastic changes here in the next few weeks or the last few weeks of the season, which I don’t anticipate. “I said last summer: I signed a two-year deal, [and] that obviously meant I want to play for two more,” Nowitzki continued. “I want to complete that deal.”

If Nowitzki does indeed play next season, it will be his 20th-straight with the Mavs, which, according to ESPN, would tie Kobe Bryant as the longest-tenure with one franchise. Nowitzki currently ranks sixth all time on the scoring list. At 25-36, the Mavs sit 2.5 games out of the eight seed in the West.

