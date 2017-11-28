Austin Rivers fell into Blake Griffin‘s left knee during a loose-ball scramble Monday night, leaving the LA Clippers grim-faced despite their third win in a row.
Austin Rivers landed on Blake Griffin's leg, he was able to limp off but left the game pic.twitter.com/8qsh1qnZs6
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 28, 2017
The Clips listed Blake Griffin as day-to-day, and head coach Doc Rivers says the injury “didn’t look good, obviously.”
Clippers’ Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin (left knee) will undergo further testing on Tuesday. “It didn’t look good obviously. … What can you do?” Said Griffin was “down” post-game and left “hoping he just banged it. … He may be fine, he may not be.”
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 28, 2017
Lou Williams‘ season-high 42 points led the Clippers past the Lakers in a 120-115 victory.
Per the AP:
“Lonzo knocked someone into Blake and it was a trigger effect,” the elder Rivers said. “Blake said he was OK. Then he just couldn’t move. He’s hoping it was just a bang.”
Griffin added 26 points and 11 rebounds. The elder Rivers and Williams both thought Griffin got fouled on the play.
“The referees acknowledged he got hit,” Williams said. “But I guess there were some other things that went on during that play.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus