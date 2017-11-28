Austin Rivers fell into Blake Griffin‘s left knee during a loose-ball scramble Monday night, leaving the LA Clippers grim-faced despite their third win in a row.

The Clips listed Blake Griffin as day-to-day, and head coach Doc Rivers says the injury “didn’t look good, obviously.”

Lou Williams‘ season-high 42 points led the Clippers past the Lakers in a 120-115 victory.

Per the AP:

“Lonzo knocked someone into Blake and it was a trigger effect,” the elder Rivers said. “Blake said he was OK. Then he just couldn’t move. He’s hoping it was just a bang.”

 

Griffin added 26 points and 11 rebounds. The elder Rivers and Williams both thought Griffin got fouled on the play.

 

“The referees acknowledged he got hit,” Williams said. “But I guess there were some other things that went on during that play.”