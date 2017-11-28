Austin Rivers fell into Blake Griffin‘s left knee during a loose-ball scramble Monday night, leaving the LA Clippers grim-faced despite their third win in a row.

Austin Rivers landed on Blake Griffin's leg, he was able to limp off but left the game pic.twitter.com/8qsh1qnZs6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 28, 2017

The Clips listed Blake Griffin as day-to-day, and head coach Doc Rivers says the injury “didn’t look good, obviously.”

Clippers’ Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin (left knee) will undergo further testing on Tuesday. “It didn’t look good obviously. … What can you do?” Said Griffin was “down” post-game and left “hoping he just banged it. … He may be fine, he may not be.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 28, 2017

Lou Williams‘ season-high 42 points led the Clippers past the Lakers in a 120-115 victory.

