A day after trading Blake Griffin to Detroit, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said that Griffin “put this franchise on the map.”

Rivers added that Griffin was the player who “started” the Clippers’ greatest period of success.

“I really believe Blake put this franchise on the map. This franchise doesn’t have a lot of great history.

“When you get a guy like Blake, and he started it. DJ and Chris—but it was really Blake who started it for us in a lot of ways with his name and his good play.”

