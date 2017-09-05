Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is very impressed with the Celtics‘ quick transformation from Eastern Conference bottom feeder into title contender.

Rivers called Boston’s rebuild “the best job I’ve seen in sports… maybe ever.” From the Boston Herald:

“Love Danny (Ainge), love (owner Steve Pagliuca), that whole group, and I just want them to do well. I really do. I love what they’ve done. “I think the turnaround in four years starting with hiring Brad and then going from … (Ainge) and (assistant general manager) Mike Zarren have done the best job I’ve seen in sports in a long, long time of rebuilding. Maybe ever.”

The Celtics, of course, even got a 2015 first-round pick from the Clippers in exchange for Rivers.

