Chris Paul‘s sudden departure to Houston signaled the end of Lob City in Los Angeles, and it’s not sitting well with Doc Rivers.

Doc on the end of Lob City, "Sometimes you gotta do it a different way. Bc the way we tried to do it didn't work." https://t.co/Pvn0lROa00 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2017

The Clippers were never able to get past the second round of the postseason under Rivers and CP3.

The Clips are focused on retaining Blake Griffin, but should he leave during free agency next month, Doc knows a complete rebuild would have to take place.

