Doc Rivers Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials

by March 17, 2018
95

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for criticizing officials:

After the Clippers fell 96-101 to the Rockets on Thursday, Rivers called the officiating “a complete joke,” complaining that Houston shot 15 more free throws than his team.

Doc did not seem surprised or bothered by the fine, per Royce Young of ESPN

RELATED
Doc Rivers Rips Officials After Loss To Rockets

 
You Might Also Like
doc rivers officials rockets
NBA

Doc Rivers Rips Officials After Loss To Rockets

1 day ago
552
NBA

Clippers Sign $20 Million Jersey Patch Deal With Dating App Bumble

2 weeks ago
801
deandre jordan clippers 10 years
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Hopes To Play ‘Another 10 Years’ With Clippers

2 weeks ago
873
Dwyane Wade
NBA

Post Up: Wade County

3 weeks ago
1,270
NBA

Danilo Gallinari Talks Clippers, Battling Injuries and More

3 weeks ago
890
jerry west warriors
NBA

Jerry West Speaks About The Warriors Four All-Stars

3 weeks ago
3,367

TRENDING


Most Recent

Drummond: I Should Be Shooting Mid-Range Jumpers Consistently Next Season

1 hour ago
87

Report: David Stockton, John Stockton’s Son, Signs 10-Day Contract With Jazz

2 hours ago
279

Doc Rivers Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials

3 hours ago
95

Michele Roberts To Seek New Contract With NBPA

3 hours ago
73

Report: Kevin Durant Out At Least Two Weeks With Rib Injury

4 hours ago
262