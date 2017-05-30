Doc Rivers says it was tough for “anybody that’s competitive” to watch Kevin Durant join the Golden State Warriors last summer.

(Rivers adds, however, that he has no issue with KD’s choice in free agency.)

Doc Rivers thinks stars who join forces to create "Super Teams" end up hurting the NBA. Is he right? https://t.co/UVr6OcQ3AX pic.twitter.com/bKswUiENEo — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 30, 2017

The LA Clippers’ head coach and team president thinks moves like Durant’s hurt competitiveness around the NBA.

Per Sporting News:

Durant signing with Golden State followed a recent trend of players creating perceived “Super Teams” where All-Star caliber players all go to one spot in an effort to bring home a title. When asked about this trend Tuesday on “Mike & Mike,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he has a problem with it as a competitor. “It is tough when you see a guy join a team — in Durant’s case what he did this year. That was tough for anybody, anybody that’s competitive, to watch. He lost, and then he joined. Having said that, it was his choice, I have no problem with him, but it’s something from a competitive standpoint, you would think you wouldn’t do. “I have no problem with him doing it, it’s just something from a competitive point, for me, I guess when I played it would have been tough for me to join Detroit. Having said that, he has the ability to do it, guys are doing it, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

