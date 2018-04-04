Donovan Mitchell Would Like To Go Head-To-Head With Chris Paul In Playoffs

As the Jazz continue to fight for seeding in the Western Conference playoff picture, Donovan Mitchell joined ESPN‘s First Take and was asked which team he would prefer to face: the Warriors or the Rockets.

The rookie praised both squads, but emphasized his desire to go head-to-head with point guard, and close friend, Chris Paul.

Mitchell also discussed the ROY race, the Louisville scandal, and more:

Utah currently holds the No. 4 spot, but only 1.5 games separates them from No. 8.

