Donovan Mitchell To Replace Aaron Gordon in 2018 Slam Dunk Contest

by Ryne Nelson February 05, 2018

Donovan Mitchell will reportedly replace Aaron Gordon in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A strained hip flexor forced Gordon to withdraw from what would have been his third consecutive Dunk Contest.

