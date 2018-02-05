Donovan Mitchell To Replace Aaron Gordon in 2018 Slam Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell will reportedly replace Aaron Gordon in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Orlando’s Aaron Gordon in the dunk contest on NBA All-Star weekend, league sources tell ESPN. Gordon withdrew with a hip injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2018

A strained hip flexor forced Gordon to withdraw from what would have been his third consecutive Dunk Contest.

Aaron Gordon will not play tonight in Miami because of his strained hip flexor, and he also has withdrawn from the All-Star dunk contest, the team announced. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 5, 2018

RELATED:

Donovan Mitchell Drops 40 Points For Second Time This Season