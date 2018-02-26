Donovan Mitchell Got Jazz Tickets For Fan To Take Classmate On Date

Jazz fan Josh Buhler took a bold shot on Twitter, asking rookie stud Donovan Mitchell to hook him up with tickets to a game so he could bring a classmate on a date.

And Mitchell, the 2018 Slam Dunk champ who has lit up the League so far, was happy to provide the assist:

Utah got the 97-90 win over the Mavs that night, and Mitchell led the way with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Best wingman in the NBA?

