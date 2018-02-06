Donovan Mitchell ‘Got a Couple of Ideas’ for the Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell has been diligently researching old Slam Dunk Contest clips ever since finding out that he’ll replace the injured Aaron Gordon.

Mitchell told reporters Monday that he’s got a couple of high-flying tricks up his sleeve.

It’s official! Donovan Mitchell is in the dunk contest. He won’t compete in the Skills Challenge anymore. pic.twitter.com/bZhRnRXQE6 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 5, 2018

The explosive Utah Jazz rookie guard will do aerial battle against Victor Oladipo, Larry Nance Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr. on Feb. 17.

Per the Deseret News:

He will no longer compete in the Skills Challenge, but will still participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 16.

Mitchell said he’s been working with dunk coach Chuck Millan to perfect his routine.



“I got a couple ideas,” Mitchell said. “Ever since yesterday, I’ve been kind of Googling or YouTubing the old dunk contests to kind of figure out dunks that kind of got overlooked that are still pretty tough.”

