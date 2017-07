Draymond Green inadvertently helped promote the upcoming Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather bout, telling the McGregot to take off his No. 23 Warriors jersey.

The MMA superstar fired back, claiming not to know who the NBA All-Star is, and made it clear he was rocking a CJ Watson shirt (it’s a rather convoluted Mayweather diss.)

McGregor and Mayweather will square off on Aug.26.