A hard-fought first half between the Wizards and Warriors culminated in a scuffle between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal. The two were tangled up going for a rebound and as play shifted toward the other end of the court, the two stayed locked up, their fight eventually taking them behind the basket.
For his efforts, Green exited the fight with a torn jersey and both players were ejected. Watch how it unfolded here:
Well, it's going down in Oracle! pic.twitter.com/UPIK5G4wMF
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2017
