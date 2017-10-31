Draymond Green‘s $25K fine for his role in the altercation with Bradley Beal “came as no surprise” to the All-Star forward.

Green was quick to point out a lack of consistency in the NBA’s handing out of punishment: the League didn’t do anything about Blazers GM Neil Olshey apparently flipping his middle finger after Blake Griffin hit a game-winning three last week.

Draymond still can’t quite figure out why he was fined in the first place.

Per ESPN: