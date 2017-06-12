Cavs fans gave Draymond Green an earful in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and the Warriors’ All-Star forward says they’re not “the sharpest people around.”

Draymond on crowd: "I don't pay that much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 10, 2017

The Cleveland faithful mistakenly thought their nemesis was getting the boot in the Cavs’ 137-116 victory, and Green was only too happy to needle them about it.

"They played "Hit The Road Jack" and I didn't have to hit the road, so I didn't think that was that sharp." – Draymond Green #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/z1pu0HKZPI — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2017

Unlike last year, when he was facing a suspension, Green will be in uniform for Game 5 with a chance to win the championship.

Per Cleveland.com:

This was the second straight Finals in which Green was at the center of controversy in Game 4. Last year, he punched LeBron James in the groin toward the end of a Warriors’ victory, and was assessed a technical for it after the game, which triggered an automatic suspension from Game 5. This year, it appeared Green should’ve been automatically ejected from Game 4 when he was given what most people in the arena believed was a second technical, but he remained in the game when the officiating crew said that first-quarter tech was actually assessed to Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Green is playing Monday night. Think Cavs’ fans want to see him back for a Game 6 Thursday in Cleveland? “They boo me and thought I had a tech I didn’t have, so that wasn’t sharp” Green said. “I knew I didn’t, so maybe I’m a little sharper than others. But they played ‘Hit the Road, Jack’ and I didn’t have to hit the road, so I didn’t think that was that sharp.”

Related

Draymond Green: Cavs Fans are ‘Just Rude’