Draymond Green has no respect for guys like Kelly Olynyk, whom he considers to be a dirty player.
Green adds that Olynyk isn’t a very good player, so may need a few dirty tricks to gain an edge on the court.
(via Dray Day podcast) pic.twitter.com/HRHY3aSLnS
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 8, 2017
More context on Draymond Green calling Kelly Olynyk dirty. Says there's a difference between veteran moves and what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/E7Pgl66tYL
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 8, 2017
The Celtics’ big man drew Kelly Oubre’s ire in Game 3 of the East semis with a hard screen, which resulted in a suspension.
Per CSNNE:
Oubre Jr. ran up and delivered a forceful push that led to Olynyk falling to the floor moments after Olynyk was whistled for an offensive foul while trying to screen Oubre Jr.
Olynyk didn’t have a lot to say about Oubre’s suspension, but he did speak about the growing perception of him as a dirty player.
“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player,” Olynyk said after practice Saturday. “It’s basketball. It happens. You have to set a screen, you box out, you have to do a lot of things. It’s not something you focus on. You just go out there and play the next game.”
