Draymond Green has no respect for guys like Kelly Olynyk, whom he considers to be a dirty player.

Green adds that Olynyk isn’t a very good player, so may need a few dirty tricks to gain an edge on the court.

Draymond Green says Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player: "I don’t respect guys like that." (via Dray Day podcast) pic.twitter.com/HRHY3aSLnS — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 8, 2017

More context on Draymond Green calling Kelly Olynyk dirty. Says there's a difference between veteran moves and what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/E7Pgl66tYL — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 8, 2017

The Celtics’ big man drew Kelly Oubre’s ire in Game 3 of the East semis with a hard screen, which resulted in a suspension.

