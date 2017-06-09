Draymond Green’s mom got into it with a group of fans in Cleveland during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and her son says the Cavs faithful are “just rude.”

Draymond Green's mom gets confronted by pathetic Cavaliers fans. Leave the families alone! 🤦🏽‍♂️#OnlyInCleveland #DubsIn4 pic.twitter.com/V1ajv4Pne3 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 8, 2017

No arrests were made, and Green’s mother says peace was achieved once everyone apologized.

Draymond on his mother being heckled: "Fans here are just rude." pic.twitter.com/GJrWt9OF1d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

Green’s Golden State Warriors are looking to sweep the Cavs tonight, and achieve immortality.

Per the NY Times: