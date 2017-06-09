Draymond Green’s mom got into it with a group of fans in Cleveland during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and her son says the Cavs faithful are “just rude.”
Draymond Green's mom gets confronted by pathetic Cavaliers fans. Leave the families alone! 🤦🏽♂️#OnlyInCleveland #DubsIn4 pic.twitter.com/V1ajv4Pne3
— Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 8, 2017
No arrests were made, and Green’s mother says peace was achieved once everyone apologized.
Draymond on his mother being heckled: "Fans here are just rude." pic.twitter.com/GJrWt9OF1d
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017
Green’s Golden State Warriors are looking to sweep the Cavs tonight, and achieve immortality.
Per the NY Times:
Green, in his own inimitable way, has left his imprint on the Warriors again this season. In the finals, with his rebounding, passing and defending, he has helped steer them to a 3-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 4 is scheduled for Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors are trying to become the first N.B.A. team to complete the playoffs with a 16-0 record.
“Close-out games are always the hardest,” Green said. “They’re going to come out and fight. We know we have to try to pull a full 48 together if we want to close this thing out.”
If Green’s numbers have been understated in the finals — he is averaging 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting just 34.5 percent from the field — he is still having an outsize influence. In the postseason, Golden State has outscored its opponents by 227 points when Green has been on the court, giving him the second-best plus/minus on the team, behind Stephen Curry (plus 267).
“Unselfishness,” Green said. “Guys aren’t worried about who’s taking the shots or who’s doing what at any given point. It’s about us putting ourselves in the best position that we can put ourselves in. I think we have a group of guys who enjoy playing together. We enjoy being around each other. We have fun. And then, also just having a bunch of guys who can make plays.”
