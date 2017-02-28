Draymond Green got the Warriors’ bench on their feet with a vicious one-handed slam over John Wall. Ever the perfectionist, Green was wondering where the foul was after the throwdown.
Wall delivered a slam of his own earlier tonight:
Draymond Green got the Warriors’ bench on their feet with a vicious one-handed slam over John Wall. Ever the perfectionist, Green was wondering where the foul was after the throwdown.
Wall delivered a slam of his own earlier tonight:
Commentscomments powered by Disqus