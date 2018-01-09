The NBA announced a $25,000 fine for Draymond Green on Monday, this after the All-Star forward blasted its officials.
Green said the League could hire a “a whole new crop” of refs.
Green leads the NBA with 11 technical fouls.
Per the SF Chronicle:
League rules dictate that a player receives an automatic one-game suspension once he gets assessed his 16th technical foul of the season, with another one-game suspension for every two additional techs thereafter.
Green has now been fined $85,000 this season: a combined $29,000 for this 11 technicals, a combined $6,000 for two ejections, $25,000 for an on-court incident with Washington’s Bradley Beal and $25,000 for criticizing officials. He will be fined an additional $4,000 for each technical he receives until reaching 16 on the season.
