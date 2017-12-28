Is Kevin Durant the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year so far? Draymond Green, who won the award last season, certainly seems to think so.

Draymond Green, last year's DPOY, says Kevin Durant is his Defensive Player of the Year to this point: "I'm not sure it's a race" pic.twitter.com/begOsBQ0IM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2017

Durant is just happy that people are finally giving his defense the credit he thinks it deserves.

KD had three blocks Wednesday night—his 10th game in a row with multiple swats—in the Golden State Warriors’ 126-101 win against the visiting Utah Jazz.

Per ESPN: