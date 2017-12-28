Is Kevin Durant the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year so far? Draymond Green, who won the award last season, certainly seems to think so.
Draymond Green, last year's DPOY, says Kevin Durant is his Defensive Player of the Year to this point: "I'm not sure it's a race" pic.twitter.com/begOsBQ0IM
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2017
Durant is just happy that people are finally giving his defense the credit he thinks it deserves.
KD had three blocks Wednesday night—his 10th game in a row with multiple swats—in the Golden State Warriors’ 126-101 win against the visiting Utah Jazz.
Per ESPN:
“It’s cool that people are starting to recognize me for more than just a scorer,” Durant said. “I’ve been trying to shake that rap for about since 2012. So when people start to notice what you do, I mean obviously, it’s not all you do it for … but when fans watching the games, and anybody watching the game, you want them to see what you do. I try to impact the game as much as I can on both ends of the floor.”
“I think he is, if not the leading candidate,” Green said. “I don’t think it’s really a race right now. The way he’s been playing on the defensive side of the ball, he’s been spectacular. It’s a thing now, which is impressive because it always seemed like it was impossible to be a thing, but he’s getting more and more attention for that and obviously he’s helping our defense tremendously with the way he’s playing on that side of the ball. So, if I had to vote, if I had a vote, I’ll vote for him right now.”
