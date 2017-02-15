The Charles Oakley vs. Jim Dolan saga has been carrying on for a week now and players around the League continue to chime in. While Dolan and Oakley had a sit down that was mediated by Adam Silver and Michael Jordan, Oakley is reportedly still upset that the Knicks owner suggested in a statement released by the team’s public relations staff that Charles may have a drinking problem and “needs help.”

NBA players have not been shy about backing Oakley and Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green blasted Dolan and the Knicks on his “Dray Day” podcast, saying that Dolan treated the former Knick with a “slave master mentality.”

“You doing it for me, it’s all good,” Green said. “You doing it against me…you speaking out against my organization, it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem.”

Green also said that Dolan mentioning that Oakley may have an issue with alcohol was “not classy at all” and “grimy:”

“That’s not something that you say to the world. That’s not classy at all,” Green said. “It’s not OK for you to go say to the world as a multibillion dollar organization. How can you even pin that on someone? Just throw that out there. That’s grimy. I think that’s wrong.”

Dray also said that the way the Knicks will have trouble landing free agents based on the way they have handled the Oakley situation:

“When you look at what’s going on with the Melo situation in their organization and now how they’re doing Charles Oakley, I don’t know a free agent that would want to go there. I don’t know someone that would really want to go there.”

Related

Charles Oakley: Jim Dolan Won’t Even Shake My Hand